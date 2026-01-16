Gibson is expected to defend the home crease versus San Jose on Friday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Gibson had a rare night off Tuesday after starting five straight games. The netminder is 13-2-0 with a 2.07 GAA and a .930 save percentage since the beginning of December. Overall, Gibson is 17-9-1 with three shutouts, a 2.75 GAA and a .903 save percentage across 28 appearances this season. The Sharks are 15th in NHL scoring, generating 3.13 goals per game.