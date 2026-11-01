Gibson made just 10 saves in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Blues.

The Detroit defense did a good job of keeping pucks from getting through to Gibson -- William Wallinder blocked six shots all on his own -- which made it all the more painful when the veteran netminder couldn't keep hold of a 4-2 lead in the third period. Through his first 10 outings this season, Gibson has gone 4-5-1 with a 3.37 GAA and .860 save percentage, numbers which could make it difficult for him to hang onto the top job in the Wings crease if Daniil Tarasov (1.40 GAA, .940 save percentage in four appearances) stays healthy and keeps playing well.