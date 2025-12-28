Gibson made 33 saves in a 5-2 loss to Carolina on Saturday.

He allowed four goals. Gibson's personal eight-game winning streak ended Saturday. The Canes are one of the NHL's top goal-scoring teams, and they turned up the heat. Still, Gibson had been dominant in December, running up an 8-0-0 record with two shutouts and a .927 save percentage prior to Saturday. He looks a bit like the netminder he was eight-to-10 years ago, but we don't know if we should say that out loud. But there's a chance Gibson is back.