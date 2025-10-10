Red Wings' John Gibson: Gets hook in Wings debut
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gibson stopped eight of 13 shots before being replaced by Cam Talbot late in the second period of Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Canadiens.
It was an inauspicious beginning to Gibson's Red Wings tenure, but defensive breakdowns and bad bounces contributed to the first four goals against the veteran netminder, before he gave up a juicy rebound to set up the fifth and got the hook. Detroit is counting on Gibson to reinforce its crease after the veteran netminder posted a 2.77 GAA and .911 save percentage over 29 appearances for a struggling Ducks squad in 2024-25, but he'll need more help from his new teammates than he got Thursday.
