Gibson stopped 19 of 20 shots in Friday's 2-0 loss to the Rangers, with New York's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

The veteran netminder was sharp in Detroit's season opener, surrendering only a power-play goal in the first period. Gibson got no offensive support, a common refrain from 2025-26. He still won 29 games as the Red Wings' No. 1 goalie last season -- his highest total since 2017-18 with the Ducks. However, victories could be tougher to come by in 2026-27, especially with Dylan Larkin (upper body) seemingly on his way out the door.