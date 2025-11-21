Gibson stopped 21 shots in Thursday's 5-0 loss to the Islanders.

The Red Wings looked weary as they played their fourth game in the last six days, and Gibson received no support either offensively or defensively. The veteran netminder hasn't won a game since Oct. 28, going 0-4-1 over his last six outings with a 3.73 GAA and .864 save percentage, and Gibson's in danger of falling out of a timeshare with Cam Talbot, who's gone 5-1-0 with a 2.37 GAA and .904 save percentage during that same span.