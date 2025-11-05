Gibson stopped 33 of 34 shots in Tuesday's 1-0 loss to the Golden Knights.

Gibson put in a good performance, but the Red Wings were unable to get a puck past Akira Schmid in the other crease. This was arguably one of Gibson's best performances of the season despite the unfortunate result. He's now 4-4-0 with a 3.03 GAA and an .890 save percentage across eight starts. The Red Wings have alternated goalies over the last week, so it wouldn't be surprising to see that trend continue. If it holds, Cam Talbot would face the Rangers on Friday and Gibson's next start would come against the Blackhawks on Sunday for the first two games of Detroit's upcoming homestand.