Gibson is expected to start at home against Boston on Saturday, per Red Wings in-game host Kara Wolfbauer.

Gibson has a 26-15-3 record, 2.53 GAA and .907 save percentage in 46 outings in 2025-26. He's won his past two starts while stopping 57 of 60 shots (.950 save percentage). Boston ranks 10th in goals per game with 3.29 this season.