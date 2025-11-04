Gibson will get the starting nod on the road versus Vegas on Tuesday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Gibson will make his eighth appearance of the season, having gone 4-3-0 with a 3.32 GAA in his prior seven outings. Thus far, Gibson and Cam Talbot have split the starts pretty evenly, with the 32-year-old Gibson holding the slight edge with seven appearances in 13 games. The split share will likely continue all season with the hot hand getting the start.