Gibson will patrol the home crease versus Chicago on Sunday, according to Ansar Khan of MLive.com.

Gibson has lost his last two starts but he couldn't be blamed in his previous game, allowing only one goal on 34 shots in a 1-0 loss in Vegas. Overall, Gibson is 4-4-0 with a 3.03 GAA and an .890 save percentage over eight starts this season. The Blackhawks are 14th in NHL scoring, averaging 3.20 goals per game, a vast improvement over 2023-24, when they were 26th in the league, scoring at a 2.73 goals-per-game pace.