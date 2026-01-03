Gibson will protect the home net against Pittsburgh on Saturday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Gibson is coming off a 23-save performance in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Winnipeg. He has a 13-8-1 record with two shutouts, a 2.97 GAA and an .893 save percentage through 23 appearances this season. Pittsburgh sits 11th in the league with 3.21 goals per game this campaign.