Gibson will get the starting nod at home versus the Stars on Tuesday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Gibson is riding a seven-game winning streak during which he has posted a 2.00 GAA, two shutouts and a .934 save percentage. With an upcoming back-to-back coming out of the Christmas break, Gibson figures to split the starts against the Hurricanes and Maple Leafs on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, with Cam Talbot.