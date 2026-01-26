Gibson will protect the home net against the Kings on Tuesday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Gibson has won his last eight outings while stopping 210 of the 224 shots he has faced. He has a 21-9-1 record this campaign with a 2.62 GAA, a .906 save percentage and three shutouts through 32 appearances. Los Angeles is tied for 28th in the league with 2.60 goals per game this season.