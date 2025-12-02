Gibson will be between the home pipes Tuesday versus the Bruins, according to Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News.

Gibson hasn't won a game since Oct. 28 -- he's mired in a terrible stretch right now but will attempt to turn the tide Tuesday against a team missing some key players. Charlie McAvoy (face) and David Pastrnak (undisclosed) won't be available for the Bruins, which plays into Gibson's favor. Boston beat Detroit 3-2 in a shootout Saturday, but Cam Talbot was in goal for that game.