Gibson (lower body) practiced Thursday in the Red Wings' first on-ice session, Michael Whitaker of The Hockey News reports.

Gibson was acquired by Detroit from Anaheim back in June. Injuries have been a major theme for Gibson over the last few years, but it's a good sign that he's on the ice and apparently healthy to begin his first training camp with the Red Wings. The 32-year-old will compete with Cam Talbot for starts this year, though Gibson is the favorite to handle a starting role.