Gibson allowed four goals on 31 shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Ducks. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Gibson has allowed four goals in three of his last four outings, so he's a bit lucky to be 2-2-0 in that span. The 32-year-old wasn't able to fend off his former teammates in his return to Anaheim after the offseason trade that sent him to Detroit. Gibson is 4-3-0 with a 3.32 GAA and an .875 save percentage over seven appearances. The Red Wings visit the Sharks on Sunday, but they haven't announced a starting goalie for that contest at this time.