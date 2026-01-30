Gibson stopped 20 of 23 shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Capitals.

Gibson won eight games in a row between Jan. 5 and Jan. 24, so some kind of regression was expected, and he's dropped his last two outings (0-1-1) since then. That said, he's allowed just five goals on 44 shots in that span, so he hasn't had bad performances in those two games he didn't win. Gibson has been excellent this month with an 8-2-1 record, a 1.89 GAA and a .929 save percentage over that span.