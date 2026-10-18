Gibson stopped 31 of 34 shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Sharks.

Gibson has endured a tough start to the season, and perhaps the best example is that he's posted single-game save percentages of .900 or higher just twice in six appearances. He faced a substantial workload in this one but kept Detroit within striking distance after San Jose built a two-goal lead early in the third period. Gibson's fantasy appeal remains closely tied to Detroit's defensive consistency, although his ability to handle significant shot volume provides opportunities for strong save totals. In six starts, Gibson has gone 2-3-1 with a 3.58 GAA and a disappointing .873 save percentage, so he's not offering fantasy managers much upside right now.