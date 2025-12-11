Gibson stopped 34 of 37 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Flames.

Gibson was magnificent Wednesday en route to posting at least 34 saves for a second straight game. He's won each of his last four starts despite allowing at least three goals in three of those contests. He has a 2.50 GAA and .929 save percentage over that stretch, providing a safety blanket for a Red Wings offense that has also scored four or more goals in each of those starts.