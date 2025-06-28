Gibson (lower body) has been traded to the Red Wings in exchange for Petr Mrazek and second and fourth round future draft picks, reports Elliotte Friedman of Hockey Night in Canada.

Gibson, who is just 31, was once a top-three franchise netminder in the NHL, but Lukas Dostal became the man between the pipes in Anaheim with Gibson on the bench. In a pure back-up role in 2024-25, he went 11-11-2 with a 2.73 GAA and .912 save percentage. But he has struggled mightily since 2019-20 as the Ducks went through a rebuild. Can he resurrect his once lofty standing in the league? The Wings are banking on him being better than average for sure, with the potential that he truly becomes a phoenix rising from the ashes. Cam Talbot, who is 37 and on the downside of his solid career, is signed for one more season at $2.5 million. The two could platoon to start, with Gibson ultimately seizing the majority of the starts by mid-season.