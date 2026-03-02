Red Wings' John Gibson: Patrolling crease against Preds
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gibson will defend the cage on the road versus Nashville on Monday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Gibson has featured in seven of the Red Wings' last eight contests, posting a 3-3-1 record and 2.10 GAA, including a 21-save shutout performance against Colorado. With Cam Talbot winless in his last five contests, fantasy managers can likely expect the heavy workload for Gibson to continue into the closing weeks of the season, making him a top-end fantasy target.
More News
-
Red Wings' John Gibson: Great start to stretch run•
-
Red Wings' John Gibson: Expected to start Thursday•
-
Red Wings' John Gibson: Yields three goals in loss•
-
Red Wings' John Gibson: Guarding goal Wednesday•
-
Red Wings' John Gibson: Posts shutout vs. Colorado•
-
Red Wings' John Gibson: Facing Avalanche•