Red Wings' John Gibson: Patrolling crease Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gibson will be in goal at home against the Panthers on Friday, Kevin Allen of Detroit Hockey Now reports.
Gibson started 2026 on a hot streak but has cooled off of late, going 3-3-1 with a 2.14 GAA in his last eight outings. Despite the lack of wins over that stretch, the 32-year-old backstop should continue to see the bulk of the workload for the Red Wings and could push for the 30-win mark.
