Gibson made 20 out of 22 saves in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

Outside of an early goal from Brayden Schenn and a late twine finder from Jordan Kyrou, Gibson was extremely steady, which allowed the Wings to pick up their second consecutive win. The 32-year-old netminder is up to a 4-2-0 record with a .876 save percentage and a 3.20 GAA. Tuesday's performance was one of Gibson's stronger outings of the year and he's beginning to provide a premium in the win column for fantasy owners. He's appeared in five of Detroit's last six games, and his success in that run has cemented his hold on the starting spot over Cam Talbot. Ride this wave in fantasy while Gibson commands the opportunities, as a combination of injuries and inconsistencies has stymied his value in prior seasons.