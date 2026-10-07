Gibson made 22 saves in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Senators.

The veteran netminder wasn't exactly in top form, but the Red Wings offense gave him plenty of support as Dylan Larkin returned to action. Gibson has started every game for Detroit to begin the season, going 1-2-0 in three starts despite a 2.39 GAA and .903 save percentage. He should get his first night off this weekend, as the Wings play a back-to-back set at home Friday against the Kraken, and on the road Saturday against the Canadiens.