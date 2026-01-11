Red Wings' John Gibson: Posts 27-save shutout Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gibson stopped all 27 shots he faced in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Canadiens.
Gibson posted a third straight win and his third shutout of the season -- the previous ones were against the Canucks and Blackhawks on Dec. 8 and Dec. 13, respectively. Gibson has also looked excellent from a fantasy perspective since this was his fifth straight contest with three or fewer goals conceded.
