Gibson recorded a 26-save shutout in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Gibson has all the momentum in the Red Wings' crease -- he's won five straight games, two via shutout. He's allowed 10 goals on 167 shots in that span. It took some time for Gibson to get on track, and he hasn't exactly faced juggernaut offenses during his heater, but the run is helping his confidence. The 32-year-old is up to 9-7-1 with a 3.13 GAA and an .890 save percentage over 18 starts this season. Gibson figures to start twice in the next week as the Red Wings have a pair of back-to-back sets coming up, beginning with a home sequence that sees them host the Islanders on Tuesday and the Mammoth on Wednesday.