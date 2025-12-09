Gibson recorded a 39-save shutout in Monday's 4-0 win over the Canucks.

Gibson has won three straight outings, and Monday's effort was his best of the year, albeit against a slumping Canucks team. The 32-year-old's recent success could help him claw back some playing time from Cam Talbot, as the two looked to be in a timeshare as recently as last week. Gibson is now 7-7-1 with a 3.34 GAA and an .881 save percentage through 16 appearances, so he can still be tough to trust in fantasy. That said, he has a favorable matchup ahead if he gets the start Wednesday in Calgary rather than Thursday in Edmonton.