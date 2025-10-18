Gibson allowed one goal on 32 shots in Friday's 2-1 overtime win over the Lightning.

Gibson was pulled from his Detroit debut Oct. 9 versus the Canadiens, but his second start went much better. He needed to be good and he was, allowing the Red Wings to earn a fourth straight win. It may still take a few performances for Gibson to claw back from starts from Cam Talbot, and both goalies can be expected to see a decent share of time this season. The Red Wings wrap up their current three-game homestand against the Oilers on Sunday.