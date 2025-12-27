Gibson is expected to start on the road against Carolina on Saturday, per Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer.

Gibson will look to extend his personal winning streak to nine games after allowing just 17 goals on 233 shots (.927 save percentage) across his past eight appearances. He's 12-7-1 with a 3.01 GAA and an .891 save percentage in 21 outings this year. Carolina is a difficult adversary with a 22-11-3 record. The Hurricanes are tied for sixth in goals per game with 3.25.