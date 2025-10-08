Gibson will patrol the home crease in the Red Wings' season opener against Montreal on Thursday, per Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press.

Gibson will also make his Detroit debut after being acquired from Anaheim over the summer. The 32-year-old netminder had an 11-11-2 record, 2.77 GAA and .911 save percentage in 29 regular-season appearances with the Ducks last year. Gibson should get the majority of the Red Wings' starts this year, but Cam Talbot might still get a larger workload than a typical backup.