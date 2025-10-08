Red Wings' John Gibson: Set to face Habs
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gibson will patrol the home crease in the Red Wings' season opener against Montreal on Thursday, per Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press.
Gibson will also make his Detroit debut after being acquired from Anaheim over the summer. The 32-year-old netminder had an 11-11-2 record, 2.77 GAA and .911 save percentage in 29 regular-season appearances with the Ducks last year. Gibson should get the majority of the Red Wings' starts this year, but Cam Talbot might still get a larger workload than a typical backup.
More News
-
Red Wings' John Gibson: Set to start Saturday•
-
Red Wings' John Gibson: Between pipes against Pittsburgh•
-
Red Wings' John Gibson: Starting against Pittsburgh•
-
Red Wings' John Gibson: Looks ready to begin camp•
-
Red Wings' John Gibson: Motown bound in trade•
-
Ducks' John Gibson: Ends season on shelf•