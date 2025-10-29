Gibson will serve as the starting netminder for Friday's road game against Anaheim, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The Red Wings have a back-to-back set to close out the week, and Cam Talbot will start Thursday in Los Angeles while Gibson handles the second half of the back-to-back in a matchup against his former team. Gibson has started in five of the Red Wings' last six games, going 4-1-0 with a 2.60 GAA and .902 save percentage during that time.