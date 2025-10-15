default-cbs-image
Gibson is slated to defend the home crease against the Lightning on Friday, Sean Shapiro of DLLS Sports reports.

While Cam Talbot will draw a third consecutive start at home against the Panthers on Wednesday, Gibson will return to the net against Tampa Bay. Gibson allowed five goals on 13 shots during his Opening Night start at home against Montreal before being pulled late in the second period, and he'll attempt to bounce back Friday.

