Red Wings' John Gibson: Sharp in win over Vancouver
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gibson made 23 saves in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.
Jake DeBrusk got a puck past him on a Vancouver power play midway through the second period, but otherwise Gibson was able to handle everything the visitors fired his way. The veteran netminder has been thriving with a heavy workload, and over his last 12 starts Gibson has gone 10-2-0 with a 2.01 GAA and .931 save percentage.
