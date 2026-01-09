Gibson made 23 saves in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Jake DeBrusk got a puck past him on a Vancouver power play midway through the second period, but otherwise Gibson was able to handle everything the visitors fired his way. The veteran netminder has been thriving with a heavy workload, and over his last 12 starts Gibson has gone 10-2-0 with a 2.01 GAA and .931 save percentage.