Gibson is expected to start on the road against Dallas on Saturday.

Gibson has a 24-15-2 record, 2.57 GAA and .906 save percentage in 43 outings in 2025-26. He's gone 0-2-0 while allowing seven goals on 56 shots (.875 save percentage) across his past two appearances. It'll be difficult for him to reverse his recent struggles against Dallas. The Stars are 13-0-1 while averaging 4.21 goals per game across their past 14 matches.