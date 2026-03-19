Gibson is expected to defend the home crease versus Montreal on Thursday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Gibson snapped a three-game winless streak Monday, turning aside 25 shots in a 5-2 victory over Calgary. The win boosted Gibson's record to 25-15-3 with a 2.56 GAA and a .906 save percentage across 45 games this season. He gave up five goals on 13 shots Opening Night to Montreal and then came back Jan. 10 to stop all 27 shots in a 4-0 whitewashing of the Canadiens.