Gibson will serve as the starting goaltender at home against the Islanders on Thursday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Gibson didn't start in either of the last two games, but he'll return to the net Thursday and will attempt to end his recent skid. Across his last five appearances, Gibson has gone 0-3-1 with a 3.46 GAA and .875 save percentage. The Islanders are scoring 3.20 goals per game this year, which is tied for 11th in the NHL.