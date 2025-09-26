Gibson will defend the road crease during Friday's preseason game against the Penguins, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Gibson will make his first start of the preseason Friday, but Michal Postava will take over in the net during the second half of the matchup. Gibson made 29 regular-season appearances for the Ducks last year, going 11-11-2 with a 2.77 GAA and .911 save percentage, and he's slated to share the net with Cam Talbot in Detroit once the 2025-26 regular season gets underway.