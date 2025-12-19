Gibson will defend the road goal in Washington on Saturday, Max Bultman of The Athletic reports.

Gibson has been sensational the six games, winning all six while giving up 12 goals on 185 shots (.935 save percentage). Overall, Gibson is 10-7-1 with a 3.07 GAA and an .890 save percentage across 19 appearances. The Capitals are coming off a 4-0 win at home over Toronto on Thursday and are sixth in NHL scoring, averaging 3.24 goals per contest.