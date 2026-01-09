Gibson will defend the visiting cage in Montreal on Saturday, according to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press.

Gibson is 11-2-0 with a 2.17 GAA and a .927 save percentage since the beginning of December, cementing his role as the Red Wings' No. 1 goaltender. Overall, Gibson is 15-9-1 with a pair of shutouts, a 2.86 GAA and an .898 save percentage across 26 outings. The Canadiens are tied for fourth in NHL scoring with Edmonton, averaging 3.39 goals per game.