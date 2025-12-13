Gibson will protect the road crease against Chicago on Saturday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Gibson has won his last four outings while stopping 131 of the 141 shots he has faced. He has posted a record of 8-7-1 this season with one shutout, a 3.32 GAA and an .884 save percentage through 17 appearances. Chicago ranks 20th in the league with 2.94 goals per game this campaign.