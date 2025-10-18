Red Wings' John Gibson: Starting Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gibson will defend the home crease against Edmonton on Saturday, according to Max Bultman of The Athletic.
Gibson was stellar Friday, turning aside 32 shots in a 2-1 overtime win over Tampa Bay. The win was in stark contrast to his only other appearance this season when he allowed five goals on 13 shots in a loss to Montreal on Opening Night. The Oilers have managed only 10 goals in four games this season.
