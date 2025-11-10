Gibson made 15 saves on 19 tries in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Blackhawks.

Despite allowing four goals in Sunday's contest, three of those tallies came with a man advantage for Chicago, meaning Gibson allowed just one even-strength goal in garbage time. Overall, the 32-year-old net protector has a 4-5-0 record with a 3.15 GAA and an .882 save percentage across nine appearances. After winning four of his first six appearances, Gibson has dropped three straight starts and is trending downward in fantasy. He is a risky spot start in all formats and is best left to waivers until he works his way back into the win column. If he continues to alternate starts with Cam Talbot, Gibson will likely see the ice next in a revenge game against his former team, the Anaheim Ducks.