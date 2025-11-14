Gibson (upper body) will be evaluated in the coming days after exiting Thursday's game versus the Ducks, Max Bultman of The Athletic reports.

Gibson appeared to get clipped by an opposing player late in the second period and ultimately didn't return for the third. The 32-year-old allowed two goals on 17 shots prior to his exit. Gibson can be considered day-to-day until the Red Wings establish a timeline for him, but expect the team to be cautious since he has a lengthy injury history.