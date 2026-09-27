Gibson stopped 18 of 21 shots in Saturday's 4-2 preseason loss to the Blue Jackets. Columbus' final goal was scored into an empty net.

The Red Wings never led in the game, as the Jackets took a 3-0 lead into the third period before Gibson got any sort of offensive support. The long-time Anaheim netminder is coming off a solid first season with Detroit, going 29-22-4 in 57 appearances with a 2.72 GAA and .901 save percentage, and Gibson's spot at the top of the chart chart seems secure with the inconsistent Daniil Tarasov as his primary backup.

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