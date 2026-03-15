Red Wings' John Gibson: Takes overtime loss in Dallas
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gibson stopped 21 of 24 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars.
Gibson has allowed 12 goals over his last five outings, but he's gone 1-3-1 in that span. The 32-year-old netminder has had a couple of injury scares in March, but he hasn't been sidelined for more than one game this month. He typically wore down around this time of year during his last few seasons in Anaheim, so any injury situation will prompt concern. Gibson is down to 24-15-3 with a 2.58 GAA and a .905 save percentage across 44 starts this season. The Red Wings have a favorable matchup ahead when they host the Flames on Monday.
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