Gibson will start Wednesday's road game against the Sabres, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Gibson will draw a third consecutive start after he went 2-0-0 with a 1.46 GAA and .940 save percentage over his last two outings. Although he'll be on the road Wednesday, he has a favorable matchup against the Sabres, who have averaged just 2.50 goals per game to begin the year, which is the fifth-worst mark in the league.