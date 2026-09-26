Gibson will guard the home crease in Saturday's preseason contest against the Blue Jackets, per Ansar Khan of MLive.com.

Gibson is expected to play the entirety of Detroit's preseason finale between the pipes. The 33-year-old netminder had a solid first preseason outing, where he allowed just two goals on the 24 shot attempts he saw in a 7-4 win over the Penguins. The veteran backstop is coming off his best year in recent memory and is set to anchor the Red Wings' defense as the clear No. 1 option in net ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.