Gibson will patrol the home crease against Buffalo on Saturday, per Max Bultman of The Athletic.

Before leaving Thursday's 6-3 win over Anaheim due to an upper-body injury, Gibson allowed two goals on 17 shots. However, he won't miss any additional action. He has posted a 4-5-0 record with a 3.14 GAA and an .882 save percentage across 10 appearances this season. Buffalo is tied for 29th in the league with 2.65 goals per game this campaign.