Gibson will guard the home paint in Tuesday's clash against New Jersey, per Michael Whitaker of The Hockey News.

Gibson will look to get back on track Tuesday after he was pulled from Friday's game against Seattle, where he allowed five goals. Overall, the 33-year-old netminder has a 1-3-0 record, a 3.43 GAA and an .862 save percentage across four outings. While things are looking bleak for the Red Wings early in the season, Tuesday's matchup could be a bounce-back spot for the team, as New Jersey is playing on the second half of a back-to-back after being held to one goal by the Senators on Monday. Therefore, Gibson has some upside in fantasy for Tuesday's slate, but he remains a relatively risky play.