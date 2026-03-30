Red Wings' John Gibson: Tending twine Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gibson will guard the road goal against Pittsburgh on Tuesday, per Ansar Khan of MLive.com.
Despite losing three of his last four outings, Gibson will make his 12th straight start. He has a 27-18-3 record this campaign with four shutouts, a 2.58 GAA and a .905 save percentage across 50 appearances. Pittsburgh sits seventh in the league with 3.38 goals per game this season.
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